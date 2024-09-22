Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 22 said that the state is launching a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering women and achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5) on Gender Equality. This initiative includes a variety of measures such as nutritional support for girls, free primary and higher education, and stringent actions against child marriage.

Sarma said that the state is committed to combatting issues such as violence, trafficking, and exploitation of women and girls. "Achieving gender equality and eliminating discrimination against women and girls are crucial for sustainable development," he remarked.

As part of the strategy, the Assam government has launched a robust initiative targeting child marriages, including arrests of those facilitating illegal marriages involving girls under the age of 14 and those between 14 and 18. This decisive action aligns with recent Cabinet directives aimed at eradicating child marriage from the state.

Statistical data indicates a significant reduction in crimes against women, with the rate dropping by 48% per 100,000 female population from 2020 to 2022. However, the reported cases of early marriage among children under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, have seen a concerning increase of 2.3 times.

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