Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 7 announced the state's plan to advance the implementation of recommendations from the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Commission, which addresses key aspects of the Assam Accord.

Sarma said that out of the 67 recommendations made by the Commission, 52 fall under the jurisdiction of the state government. "We had thoroughly discussed the recommendations of the Commission. 52 recommendations are under the ambit of the state government, and 5 are under both state and Centre. We can proceed with 52 recommendations now," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government aims to bring these 52 recommendations to the implementation stage before the Bohag Bihu festival. He also noted that discussions with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organizations will be a priority over the next three months.

However, Sarma acknowledged that certain recommendations, such as the proposed 80 percent reservation for Assamese people in the Assembly and Panchayats, require further discussions with the Centre. "We want to seriously talk with the Centre about this matter," he added.