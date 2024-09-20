Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sepember 20 announced a significant policy initiative aimed at addressing the alarming case pendency within the state's judicial system. With over 4.5 lakh cases currently pending in Assam and more than 3 crore nationwide, the Chief Minister said that the backlog represents a major impediment to justice delivery.

To alleviate this burden, the Assam government has decided to withdraw a range of petty cases, thus freeing up judicial resources for more serious matters. "Case pendency is a major drawback of our judicial system," Sarma stated.

Under the new policy, cases eligible for withdrawal include minor offenses, while exclusions are made for serious crimes such as molestation, sexual assault, offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, corruption, and cases involving organized crime. Notably, crimes related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act, and cases involving Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) are also excluded.

The initiative will implement rigorous case filtering processes, ensuring that the most pressing cases receive the necessary attention. "By withdrawing petty and minor cases, Assam is taking a bold step towards reducing the judicial backlog," Sarma remarked.

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