Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted a groundbreaking initiative in Kamrup aimed at reducing child malnutrition. Under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, the district has implemented a unique program focusing on empowering local fish farmers to produce fish powder and integrating it into children's diets.

The pilot project, named Matsya Paripushti, involved a strategic approach to improve dietary diversity. By incorporating nutrient-dense fish powder into the meals of children aged 3 to 10 years at Anganwadi Centers and Lower Primary Schools, the initiative sought to provide an alternative, viable protein source.

Results from this innovative program have been promising. The project, which engaged 55 Anganwadi Centres and 43 Lower Primary Schools, reached approximately 3,300 children. The inclusion of fish powder, produced by local women fish farmers, led to:

- A 3.63% reduction in severely stunted children.

- A 5.46% reduction in underweight children.

- A 1.67% reduction in severely underweight children.

- An increase in average BMI from 15.54 to 16.11.

- Average weight gain from 23.83 kg to 25.12 kg.

- Average height gain from 122.83 cm to 123.95 cm.

“This pioneering effort not only addresses malnutrition but also supports local fish farmers, creating a sustainable model for nutritional improvement,” said Sarma.