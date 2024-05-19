Assam has experienced an extraordinary surge in mutual fund investments, reflecting a burgeoning trust in financial markets and rising household incomes. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that the state's mutual funds have seen a staggering 159 per cent growth over the past five years, with assets soaring from Rs 11,298 crore to Rs 29,268 crore.

The growth trajectory places Assam as the leading contributor from the Northeast to India's mutual fund industry, showcasing the state's pivotal role in the nation's economic narrative.

"Assam's remarkable growth in mutual fund investments speaks volumes about the India Growth Story," said Sarma. "It highlights the trust our people have in the markets and the significant rise in their incomes."

The data shows that Assam households are reinvesting their savings into the broader economic development of the country. The average net assets under management (AAUM) now stand at an impressive Rs 29,268 crore, reflecting a robust and growing investment culture in the region.

This financial upsurge is indicative of the broader economic trends within India, where increased financial inclusion and awareness are driving substantial participation in mutual funds.

"Assam is not just participating but leading the way in mutual fund investments from the Northeast," Sarma added.