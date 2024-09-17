Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 17 that the state's aviation sector is set to take off with new historic agreements.

India's aviation industry is on track to become the world's largest, and Assam is determined not to miss this opportunity. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state has signed landmark agreements with global aviation giants Airbus and Dassault. These partnerships are set to create a significant impact on the local workforce.

The agreements will facilitate the training of 5,000 young Assam residents, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the burgeoning aviation sector. This initiative marks a major step towards integrating Assam’s youth into India’s rapidly expanding aviation industry.

“Our aim is to ensure that Assam's youth are well-prepared to seize the opportunities presented by the aviation boom,” said Sarma. “With these agreements, we are opening new doors for them to enter this exciting field.”

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