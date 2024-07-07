Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Palashbari in Kamrup district on Sunday, July 7 to assess the impact of ongoing floods and oversee the distribution of relief to affected residents.

During his visit, CM Sarma interacted with displaced families and assured them of new housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to replace their damaged homes.

In a statement, CM Sarma highlighted the extensive damage caused by the floods, which have rendered many homes uninhabitable, forcing residents to seek refuge in relief camps. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and hygiene of these camps, underscoring efforts to collect real-time feedback from residents to improve relief operations.

"We are witnessing significant displacement due to the floods in Assam, with many families now residing in our relief camps. Today, I met with several affected individuals in Palashbari and have instructed officials to expedite the provision of new houses under the PMAY scheme," CM Sarma stated, reaffirming his administration's proactive approach to addressing the aftermath of natural disasters.

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