Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the much-anticipated Integrated Terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati will be ready by the end of 2025.

The new terminal is designed to enhance connectivity, in regards to which the Assam government had also approved an additional Rs 116.20 crore for the expansion of approach roads.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the chief minister said that he had reviewed the scaled model of the integrated terminal during the Advantage Assam 2.0 exhibition.

Alongside the terminal’s design and structure, he also reviewed the facilities that will be incorporated to enhance the airport's services.

The Integrated Terminal, set to be operational soon, will significantly boost the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to over 13 million.

Recognizing the necessity of seamless road connectivity for the influx of passengers, the government had initiated infrastructure upgrades along the stretch from VIP Junction to Dharapur.