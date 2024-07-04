In a shocking turn of events, Sunil Gogoi’s wife cremated a headless body, initially believing it to be her husband’s. However, it was later discovered that the body was of Jahangir Hossain, leading to confusion and calls for further investigation.

Sunil's wife met with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, seeking clarity on the body's identity. The CM assured her that the government would facilitate her travel to Hyderabad, where a DNA test was conducted to confirm the identity of the decapitated body.

The Assam police, on June 27, transferred the investigation of two interconnected criminal cases in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur District, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) due to the complexity and sensitivity of the matter.

On June 2, Sunil Gogoi, a contractor associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission, was found decapitated and partially burnt in a field near his home in Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur. Gogoi had left his home in search of a frog when the incident occurred. His personal belongings, including a machete and a bamboo stick, were discovered at the crime scene.

The brutal nature of the crime has sparked widespread concern and outrage among the local community. Authorities responded swiftly, but the mix-up with the body’s identity has added a layer of complexity to the investigation.

The DNA test results from Hyderabad are now awaited to provide definitive answers. Meanwhile, the CID continues its investigation to uncover the truth behind Sunil Gogoi's murder and ensure justice is served.

Sunil Gogoi’s work with the Jal Jeevan Mission had earned him respect in the community, making his tragic death even more shocking. The revelation that the cremated body belonged to Jahangir Hossain has raised questions about the circumstances leading to this mix-up and the identity of Gogoi’s actual remains.