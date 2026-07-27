Himanta Biswa Sarma assures no negligence in Assam flood relief, announces school restoration plan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, July 26 said the state government has intensified relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas, while asserting that continuous measures are being taken to reach affected communities despite logistical challenges in several inaccessible locations.

Addressing the public through a live social media session, Sarma said the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been assisting the state administration in delivering relief materials to remote areas cut off by floodwaters. He informed that after undertaking relief distribution in Nazira of Sivasagar district on Saturday, IAF helicopters continued relief operations in other inaccessible parts of Sivasagar on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said several flood-hit locations remain inaccessible by road or boat, making aerial relief operations critical for reaching stranded residents. He added that rescue operations are continuing across the state, with different agencies engaged in evacuating people from affected areas through boat services wherever required.

Sarma also announced that a Central government assessment team commenced its visit to Assam on Sunday to evaluate the damage caused by the floods. The team will tour the affected districts, assess the extent of losses and submit a detailed report to the Union government for further assistance.

Responding to concerns over the pace of relief distribution, the Chief Minister maintained that the government has not neglected any flood-affected area and has been working continuously to provide assistance. He, however, acknowledged that administrative teams have been unable to access certain locations because of prevailing flood conditions.

He said public frustration over delays in receiving relief was understandable given the circumstances and assured that efforts were underway to reach every affected family as soon as conditions permit.

Highlighting the impact of the floods on the education sector, Sarma said schools in Charaideo and Sivasagar districts have suffered extensive damage, with classrooms and school premises covered in mud and silt after floodwaters receded.

The Chief Minister said the government is considering providing immediate financial assistance to affected schools to facilitate restoration work. He added that a mechanism is being prepared to ensure direct transfer of funds to educational institutions for urgent cleaning and repair activities.

Seeking wider public participation in relief efforts, Sarma appealed to BJP workers across Assam to contribute towards supporting flood-affected families. He said the party, which has around 50 lakh members in the state, aims to raise approximately Rs 12 crore through voluntary contributions.

According to the Chief Minister, the funds will be utilised to distribute essential items, including sador-mekhela for women and pants and T-shirts for children in flood-affected areas.

Sarma further announced that following the conclusion of the ongoing Assam Assembly Budget Session, ministers from every department will visit the worst-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat. Each minister will be assigned responsibility for overseeing rehabilitation and restoration works in the districts to expedite the rebuilding of infrastructure damaged by the floods.