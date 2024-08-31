Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 said that the Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be a landmark in the state's legislative history. In a series of legislative moves, the Assembly has passed several bills aimed at transforming various aspects of life in Assam.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the newly passed legislations will profoundly impact the state’s socio-political and cultural landscape. Key among these is The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, which is set to act as a robust deterrent against child marriage. Another pivotal piece of legislation, The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is designed to safeguard the state’s heritage and iconic structures.

Other notable bills include:

- The Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Enhances reservation policies for SCs and STs.

- The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Updates provisions related to the use of official languages.

- The Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Bill, 2024: Focuses on the preservation of urban water bodies.

- The Assam Skill University (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Aims to improve skill development initiatives.

Chief Minister said, "The Autumn Session 2024 will be remembered for the passage of legislations that will transform Assam, empowering our Dalit and Adivasi brothers and sisters and strengthening Nari Shakti."