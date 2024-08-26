Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for stringent laws to address the growing incidents of crimes against women. During a press interaction at Union Minister Sanjay Seth's residence in Ranchi, Sarma highlighted the need for an expedited legal process, emphasizing that all stages—from inquiry to conviction—should be completed within six months in cases involving crimes against women.

“Crimes against women are on the rise. I welcome the PM’s announcement that a strict law is needed,” Sarma stated, adding that only by ensuring a six-month deadline for legal processes can the nation effectively combat such offenses.

Sarma’s comments follow the recent outrage sparked by the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata. He underscored his commitment to proposing these recommendations to the central government when drafting the new legislation.

Additionally, when asked about the potential for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sarma expressed his support, noting that Soren's inclusion would bolster the party's presence in Jharkhand. Sarma mentioned that he plans to discuss the matter further with Soren during his visit to Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking earlier in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, condemned crimes against women as "unpardonable sins" and reaffirmed that the safety of women remains a national priority.