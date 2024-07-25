Himanta Biswa Sarma held a comprehensive discussion with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on improving railway connectivity in Assam and exploring the possibility of establishing rail manufacturing entities in the state.

The Union Minister also considered the request to start direct train connectivity between Kamakhya and Ayodhya for the benefit of devotees.

The possibility of starting trains between Assam’s Barak Valley and West Bengal via Bangladesh was also brought to the notice of the Railway Ministry, and it was assured that this will be looked into on a priority basis.

Sarma complimented the Minister on his efforts to enhance the allocation for rail connectivity in Assam in the Union Budget 2024.



Also Read: Rs 8378.53 crore allocated for new line and doubling projects for northeast: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav

In a virtual interaction with Northeast media representatives from Delhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, detailed the substantial allocation for the Railway Ministry in the General Budget 2024-25.

The minister highlighted a historic capital investment allocation of Rs. 2.62 lakh crores for the Railways, with Rs. 1.08 lakh crores earmarked for crucial safety enhancements, including track replacements, signalling system upgrades, Kavach system installations, and the construction of Road Under Bridges/Road Over Bridges to replace existing level crossings.

Under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme, 60 stations of N.F. Railway will be redeveloped with world-class facilities, including 50 in Assam, four in Tripura, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim. Since 2014, a record 470 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges have been constructed over N.F. Railway, replacing existing level crossings to enhance road and rail safety.