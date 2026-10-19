Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), arguing that Muslim women are among those most affected by its absence and that a common legal framework is needed to address issues such as polygamy.

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, Sarma said the UCC should be implemented across the country. “The UCC has already been notified in Assam and should be implemented nationwide,” he said.

“Muslim women suffer the most in its absence,” the Assam chief minister said, stressing the need for a common law to address practices such as polygamy.

Sarma was visiting Teliyajot village in Basti district to offer condolences to the family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Harish Dwivedi following the death of Dwivedi's mother.

Responding to questions about the Congress and other opposition parties targeting the BJP amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and calls for a change of government, Sarma said political power should be determined through elections.

“Power comes through votes, not through strong-arm tactics,” he said.