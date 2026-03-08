Himanta Biswa Sarma begins 7th day of Jana Ashirwad Yatra from Assam's Margherita

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, March 8, began the seventh day of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra from Margherita as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s outreach campaign ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election.

During the day-long programme, the chief minister is scheduled to travel through Digboi and conclude the yatra at Makum.

Sarma landed by helicopter at the playground of Lidu Bangali Higher Secondary School and offered prayers at Lidu Kendriya Namghar before participating in the rally.

Several BJP leaders were present during the programme, including Dilip Saikia, president of the state BJP, Bhaskar Sharma, MLA of Margherita, and minister Rupesh Gowala.

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra is being organised by the BJP as a public outreach and blessings-seeking campaign aimed at connecting with people and seeking their support ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls.