Himanta Biswa Sarma bets big on Barak Valley, predicts 9–11 seats for BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 3, placed strong emphasis on the Barak Valley region, expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure “9 to 11 seats” from the area in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sarma highlighted Barak Valley as a key battleground where the party expects significant gains, asserting that its organisational strength and sustained grassroots outreach have resonated with voters.

He expressed particular confidence in Hailakandi, stating that the BJP is “100 per cent sure” of winning the constituency. On Algapur, the Chief Minister noted that there is considerable “hype” among the public, but maintained that electoral results would ultimately reflect the party’s on-ground performance.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Sarma questioned the intensity of their campaign, referring to leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi and asking how many public meetings they have conducted. He said the BJP avoids “hyping” and instead focuses on holding more meetings and directly engaging with voters.

Reiterating confidence in the party’s broader prospects, Sarma projected a tally of “90 to 100 seats” across Assam, while underlining Barak Valley’s crucial role in the BJP’s overall electoral strategy.