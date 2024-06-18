Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a light-hearted post on X, in which he compared the popular street foods of Guwahati and Delhi. In his post shared on June 18, Sarma playfully said, "I bet Guwahati Fuchkas beat Delhi’s Golgappas".

He shared photos of him having chaats with BJP MP Pabitra Margherita at a restaurant in Delhi's Bengali Market.

Despite his hometown loyalty, Sarma also expressed admiration for Delhi's diverse chaat offerings. "Nonetheless, the platter of chaats one gets at India’s capital city is always admirable," he added.

I bet Guwahati Fuchkas beat Delhi’s Golgappas😊



Nonetheless the platter of chaats one gets at India’s capital city is always admirable. This evening, at Delhi’s famous Bengali Market, enjoyed some lip smacking delicacies with Hon'ble Minister of State Shri @PmargheritaBJP. pic.twitter.com/hTWhagGTAZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2024

Pabitra Margherita, recently was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet underscoring the significant influence wielded by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, within the BJP.

The decision to appoint Margherita over former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb highlights complex internal party dynamics and regional representation considerations.

Despite Deb’s experience as a former chief minister and his Lok Sabha victory, he was overlooked in favour of Margherita, a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.