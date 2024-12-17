Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay participated in a business event in Thimphu, Bhutan, marking the start of the roadshow for the Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025.

Speaking at the event held at La Meridian Hotel, CM Sarma emphasised Assam's growing infrastructure and trade potential, positioning the state as a key player in India’s Act East Policy.

The summit, scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati, will aim to attract investments and foster partnerships across South Asia, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the event. CM Sarma extended an invitation to Bhutan’s Prime Minister to attend the summit and its mega-cultural event, highlighting the opportunity to further strengthen regional ties.

Referring to Assam and Bhutan's shared history, CM Sarma noted the ancient trade routes that connected the two regions, facilitating exchanges of goods like tea and silk while fostering interdependence. He also highlighted key areas for collaboration, including energy, tourism, healthcare, education, and agro-industries:

Energy Cooperation: Assam aims to leverage Bhutan’s expertise in hydropower to boost renewable energy initiatives and regional economic growth.

Tourism and Conservation: Collaborative eco-tourism circuits linking Bhutan's landscapes with Assam’s Kaziranga and Manas National Parks were proposed, along with joint wildlife preservation efforts.

Healthcare: Assam’s extensive Cancer Care Network could serve Bhutanese patients, ensuring timely medical interventions.

Education and Skills: Assam has reserved seats in government medical colleges for Bhutanese students and offers specialised training programs in nursing, promoting cross-border skill development.

Agriculture and Industry: Bhutan’s agricultural products, such as maize and bamboo, can find opportunities in Assam’s ethanol and agro-industrial sectors, fostering trade and mutual growth.

The Chief Minister reiterated Assam’s admiration for Bhutan’s leadership and reforms, underscoring the importance of collaboration for regional prosperity. The event was attended by Bhutanese cabinet ministers, India’s Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela, and business stakeholders from both nations.