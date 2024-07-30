Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Raj Bhawan on July 30 to bid farewell to Governor Gulab Kataria and First Lady Anita Kataria.

The visit comes in the wake of a major gubernatorial reshuffle announced by President Droupadi Murmu on July 27.

During the meeting, Sarma expressed gratitude to Kataria for his consistent support of government policies and valuable guidance during his tenure.

The farewell marks the end of Kataria's term as Assam's governor, as he prepares to assume a new role in Punjab.

Kataria took to X and wrote, "Assam will always be embedded in my heart as a special and beautiful place as I reflect on my tenure as its Governor. On my final day before embarking on my new role as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, I had the pleasure of meeting Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma."

"Their association with me during my journey as the Governor of Assam was one of warmth, affection and fellow-feeling. I will always fondly remember my sweet days in Assam. My wife Smti Anita Kataria was also present during the meeting," he added.

Kataria's transfer is part of a broader reorganisation involving seven new gubernatorial appointments and three transfers across India. He will replace Banwarilal Purohit in Punjab.