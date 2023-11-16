Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 17 held a closed-door meeting with the alliance parties ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The meeting which was conceived by state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita witnessed the presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP party and leaders of AGP, UPPL, Ganashakti Assam and Rabha Joutha Mancha.

Addressing the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "All the parties have decided to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election so that PM Modi is elected for the third time as the Prime Minister of India."

Highlights of HCM Dr @himantabiswa interaction with the media yesterday.



You can watch the interaction on YouTube 👇https://t.co/KG1S96RkH0 pic.twitter.com/rKxdOomqPC — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 16, 2023

Further Sharma asserted that with regards to the seat sharing of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, a meeting will be held in the month of February 2024 with all the saffron party alliance.



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However, in the coming days, the BJP alliance parties have also decided not to welcome any party leaders or workers from the five alliance parties internally till the Lok Sabha election is over.

While speaking on the alliance with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) party, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Hagrama-led party is not a part of the saffron party's political alliance, however, in the Rajya Sabha election as the party has supported the BJP and the saffron party would be happy if BPF helps the BJP in the seats which are not occupied by the Hagrama led BPF party.