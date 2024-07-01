Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 1, received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the state's escalating flood situation.

The conversation focused on Assam's current battle with its second wave of floods this year, primarily caused by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of upper Assam.

During the call, Sarma provided a comprehensive update on the flood conditions and outlined the relief measures implemented by the state government. The flooding has impacted numerous districts, disrupting daily life and posing significant challenges for residents and authorities.

"I explained to him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi expressed concern over the situation and assured Sarma of the central government's full cooperation in managing the crisis.

"He assured me of full cooperation from the Government of India in this hour of crisis," Sarma added.