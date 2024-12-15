As Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) completed four years of governance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the region for representing the "best of Assam Growth story".

Extending gratitude to the people of the region for their continued faith in our governance initiatives, the Assam chief minister said that the BTR has evolved into an "apostle of peace and symbol of prosperity".

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta stated, "The Bodoland Territorial Region, once marred with unrest and violence, is now an apostle of peace and symbol of prosperity."

The Bodoland Territorial Region, once marred with unrest and violence, is now an apostle of peace and symbol of prosperity. With strategic investments, sporting events, cultural extravaganzas, GI tags for heritage items and stronger people-to-people connect, BTR represents the… pic.twitter.com/rl9w3OupaL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 15, 2024

He also said that the region now boasts strategic investments, sporting events, cultural extravaganzas, GI tags for heritage items and stronger people-to-people connect.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that the progress was achieved "in the last few years, with their blessings and guidance".

Moreover, the Assam CM also exalted the Triple Engine Government in New Delhi-Dispur-Kokrajhar for "achieving new heights of success in the region and leading its people to peace and progress."