Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a potshot at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 11th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which is currently travelling through Bongaigaon, Assam.

The Assam CM alleged that Rahul Gandhi, during his Bus Yatra, encouraged Congress workers to incite violence, however, post this, he discreetly exited his bus and left the city in a modest vehicle, heading towards his next stop, Hajo.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Interesting...After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination. Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok...Ha ha."



Also Read: Assam Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar; three non-bailable sections invoked

Interesting



After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence , Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo , his next destination.



Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok.

Ha ha — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2024

Meanwhile, taking action against the Congress party and its workers, an FIR has been lodged against Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar, along with others, in connection with a clash between Congress supporters and Assam Police on January 23 in Guwahati.

The incident occurred during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, resulting in allegations of violence, provocation and damage to public property.

The FIR, registered under sections 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act, includes non-bailable charges such as Section 353 (Assault on public servant), Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), and Section 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty).