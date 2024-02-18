Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in New Delhi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BJP National Convention which all BJP Chief Ministers attended today from all over the country.

The Assam Chief Minister called upon Shah on the sidelines of the meeting held discussions with him pertaining to various matters, while the main focus being the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It is being expected Amit Shah will be among the star campaigners in Assam in the run up to the elections.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other BJP chief ministers from the Northeast, attended the BJP Chief Minister's Conclave, where deliberations were made on the saffron party's strategies for the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said, "It was enlightening to receive the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today at the @BJP4India Chief Minister’s Conclave. We are committed to achieving 100% saturation of all welfare schemes of the Modi Government within a specified timeframe."

Earlier today Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, while addressing the National Conclave, asked BJP workers to work with renewed enthusiasm and reach out to voters to gain their confidence, ensuring BJP's return in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Over the next 100 days, each one of us has to go out and reach out to new voters, every beneficiary and every community. We have got to win everyone's trust and support. Our sincere workers stay with the people 24X7 and all through the year, doing something or the other to gain their trust and confidence. However, over the next 100 days, we have to work with renewed enthusiasm and vigour," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further said that he was not seeking a third term to enjoy power, but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said.