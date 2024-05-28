Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in response to the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Remal, has called for an urgent video conference with key state officials.

The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 pm today, will include District Commissioners, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), and the Assam Police Director General.

The primary agenda is to assess the situation across the state, monitor ongoing precautionary measures, and evaluate the damage to houses and properties. Immediate relief efforts will be a focal point of the discussion.

District Commissioners have been instructed to personally inspect busy passenger ferry ghats to ensure all necessary precautions are in place.

In a tweet, CM Sarma wrote, "Heavy storms are lashing parts of the State and is expected to continue. I've instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest.

Request citizens to not venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe.

We are constantly monitoring the situation."

Cyclone Remal has significantly impacted Northeast India, causing widespread damage and disruption. Since its onset, the storm has led to fatalities, injuries, and property destruction across several states. In Mizoram, Remal's heavy rains and strong winds resulted in landslides and structural collapses, claiming lives and injuring many. Restoration and relief operations are ongoing in various affected areas.