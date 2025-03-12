Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the first ever conference of District Commissioners and Co-District Commissioners at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, on March 11.

During the meet, CM Sarma reviewed initiatives aimed at the enhancement of public welfare and governance, and several other key issues.

He instructed the administration to implement all budgetary announcements and build on the gains of Advantage Assam 2.0.

Taking to social media X, Assam Chief Minister wrote, "This is an excellent platform to deploy a whole-of-government approach on key flagship initiatives to ensure last mile delivery. Today's conference comes a day after #Assam Budget2025, wherein I have instructed our administration to implement all budgetary announcements and build on the gains of #AdvantageAssam2."

During the conference, the Chief Minister conducted a comprehensive review of the implementation status of key government schemes and other critical matters. To further accelerate the state's development, he issued several important directives.

Some of the other key focus areas of yesterday's deliberations were compensation for pregnant women in tea gardens, speeding up geotagging of PMAY homes, time-bound resolution of Mission Basundhara 3.0, streamlining Orunodoi, CM Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and distribution of 5 lakh gamosa, effective implementation of the U-Win platform, and TB Elimination efforts.

The chief minister also discussed ways to strengthen the role of Co-District Commissioners to improve service delivery and prepare for the upcoming Panchayat Elections.

Assam Cabinet Ministers Atul Bora, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Keshab Mahanta, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, and other senior officials attended the conference.