Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial meeting with officials from the Border Protection and Development Department to address the ongoing border issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting was attended by Hon'ble Minister Shri Atul Bora, along with other key officials.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma engaged in thorough discussions about the unresolved demarcation areas between the two states. He emphasized the importance of creating comprehensive roadmaps for conducting surveys and addressing other pertinent border-related matters.

Chief Minister Sarma directed the officials to take appropriate measures to resolve the longstanding boundary disputes amicably. He stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to the current stand-off and encouraged the development of solutions that would be beneficial for both states.