Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the 21st Board Meeting of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in Guwahati on June 30, highlighting impressive strides in the state's fight against cancer.

Following the meeting, CM Sarma shared key achievements on social media. "The strides we have been making in cancer care are impressive," he stated. The Foundation has screened 191,747 people and handled 168,047 outpatient cases. Additionally, 64,634 inpatients have received treatment, and a special breast cancer screening drive reached 4,009 women.

The Foundation has also conducted 53,907 MRI/CT scans and administered 40,261 chemotherapy treatments, demonstrating the scale of services provided.

I chaired the 21st board meeting of the @CareAssam Foundation and the strides we have been making in cancer care is impressive. Till date we have:



1️⃣ Screened 1,91,747 people

2️⃣Dealt with 1,68,047 OPD .patients

3️⃣Treated 64,634 IPD patients

4️⃣Conducted a special drive for… pic.twitter.com/Qwg7M7Jnlz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 30, 2024

During the board meeting, CM Sarma reviewed existing cancer care hospitals and ongoing construction projects. Discussions covered human resources, infrastructure development, and equipment procurement.

The Assam Cancer Care Foundation is committed to providing high-quality, affordable medical treatment to residents of the state and beyond, CM Sarma emphasised, underlining the government's focus on enhancing cancer care accessibility.