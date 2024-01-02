Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today chaired the second preparatory meeting for the Assam Budget 2024-25.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said that during the course of the meeting, budgetary proposals from 16 departments were reviewed.

"Today, I chaired the second preparatory meeting for Assam Budget 2024-2025. We have so far reviewed the budgetary proposals of 16 departments. Our aim is to deliver a Budget which is growth oriented, capital intensive and realistic with optimal allocation of resources," said the Assam CM.

Today, I chaired the second preparatory meeting for Assam Budget 2024-2025.



We have so far reviewed the budgetary proposals of 16 departments.



Our aim is to deliver a Budget which is growth oriented, capital intensive and realistic with optimal allocation of resources. pic.twitter.com/Zx4xdZD9fz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 2, 2024

The Assam Legislative Assembly is set to kick off its budget session in the first week of February. Anticipated to be a pivotal event, the upcoming session is expected to witness the introduction of several crucial bills, with a particular focus on the contentious issue of polygamy.

Preparations are already underway to ensure the smooth functioning of the session, though specific details are yet to be finalized. The assembly is gearing up for comprehensive discussions on a myriad of issues affecting the state, reflecting the diverse concerns of its residents.

Adding to the anticipation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that a bill aimed at banning polygamy within the state will be presented during the February session. Polygamy, a practice observed in certain communities allowing individuals to have multiple spouses, has been a subject of debate and scrutiny.