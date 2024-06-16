Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting of stakeholders at Kaziranga National Park, ahead of the monsoon season, on June 15, aimed at sustaining recent successes in wildlife protection and boosting tourism.

CM Himanta informed that the state government has announced a whole-of-government approach after witnessing a successful curb in poaching and reduction in damage to wildlife due to floods.

Taking to the microblogging site on X, the Assam chief minister shared highlights from the meeting and stated that the efforts will encompass the coordination of all departments.

He wrote on X, “Ahead of monsoons, today I chaired a meeting of all stakeholders at Kaziranga National Park. To sustain our success over the last 3 years in curbing poaching and minimising damage to wildlife due to floods, we shall adopt a whole-of-government approach. This will include close coordination of all departments.”

Furthermore, Chief Minister Himanta also informed that new facilities and circuits will be set up for tourists after the state has witnessed a surge in tourism with over 3 lakh visitors.

“Following the visit of Prime Minister Modi and H.E The King of Bhutan, we are seeing a surge in tourism with over 3 lakh+ visitors. New facilities and circuits will be offered to visitors,” he stated.

The Assam chief minister also lay emphasis on efforts to reclaim evicted areas for wildlife habitat, reinforcing the government’s anti-encroachment efforts.

Informing that the state will deploy additional forest battalions to protect the reserve, CM Himanta added that an expert group has been constituted to suggest ways to check soil erosion in the forest.

“I have also authorised deployment of additional forest battalions to protect the reserve. On poaching, our forces have been instructed to take all possible preventive measures. An expert group has been constituted to suggest ways to check soil erosion in the forest. Given the return of wildlife in evicted areas, we will continue to keep the thrust on our anti encroachment efforts,” he concluded.