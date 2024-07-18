Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial meeting of the State Board for Wildlife today, focusing on several key initiatives to bolster wildlife conservation across the state.

During the meeting, CM Sarma reviewed the status of declaring the 3rd and 5th to 10th Additions to Kaziranga National Park, Behali Wildlife Sanctuary, Kokrajhar-Bamuni Hill Wildlife Sanctuary, and Bordoibam-Beelmukh Bird Sanctuary. He also discussed plans for establishing an Institute for Wildlife Health and Research in Dibrugarh, along with proposals for Sikhna-Jwhwlao National Park and the Poba Wildlife Sanctuary.

Among the agenda items was the boundary assessment of the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and measures to enhance the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden's ranking based on the Management Effectiveness Evaluation Report 2021-22.

Highlighting the importance of environmental and wildlife preservation, CM Sarma directed officials to ensure strict adherence to legal frameworks stating the welfare of both humanity and the natural ecosystem.