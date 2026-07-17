Himanta Biswa Sarma cheers Assam's CWG 2026 quartet, wishes them glory in Glasgow

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 17 extended his best wishes to four athletes from the state who will represent India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, expressing confidence that they will bring laurels to the country.

In a post on X, the chief minister wished Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, lawn bowl players Nayanmoni Saikia and Putul Sonowal, and para-cyclist Lisa Das ahead of the Games scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

"Best wishes to Assam's champs- Lovlina Borgohain, Nayanmoni Saikia, Putul Sonowal and Lisa Das for the upcoming #CommonwealthGames2026. I am confident that they will give their best shot in their sporting disciplines and bring laurels for the country," Sarma wrote.

The chief minister also credited the athletes' dedication and the state government's continued support for sports, saying their hard work had earned them a place in the prestigious international event.

Among the four, Lovlina Borgohain is an Olympic medallist and one of India's leading boxers, while Nayanmoni Saikia and Putul Sonowal will compete in the lawn bowls competition. Lisa Das has scripted history by becoming the first para-athlete from Assam to qualify for the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, with athletes from across the Commonwealth competing in multiple sporting disciplines.