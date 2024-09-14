Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday stated that the decision to suspend internet services during the upcoming government recruitment examination on September 15 will rest with the chief secretary. A standard protocol is being developed to block internet signals from mobile towers around examination centres during the test.

Speaking at an event, Sarma clarified that while a final decision on cutting internet services has not yet been made, the chief secretary will issue an order if deemed necessary. "The chief secretary has to decide whether there is a need to cut the internet services or not. If it is needed, he will give the order accordingly," the chief minister told reporters.

This move follows the suspension of mobile internet services for four hours across most districts during the Grade III and IV recruitment exams conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) in August 2022.

Sarma also shared that the state government is working on a long-term protocol to regulate internet access during examinations to prevent malpractice. Over 11.23 lakh candidates are set to take the Grade III written exam across 2,305 centres in 28 districts on Sunday.

To support the candidates, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run 12 special train services and extend routes of four regular trains, ensuring smooth transit to examination venues.

The recruitment process for Grade III and IV posts involves more than 18.50 lakh applicants for Grade III and 13.70 lakh for Grade IV positions, highlighting the large scale of this examination drive across Assam.

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