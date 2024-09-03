Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 said that BJP's membership is a "sacred Maha Yagya" for every worker. Addressing the BJP workers in Guwahati, Sarma said that the BJP is committed to meritocracy and assailed the Congress for its "parivarvaad", or family-based politics.

There is no 'parivarvaad' in BJP but we have seen the picture of 'parivarvaad' in Congress, he said. He said that the BJP has laid a strong foundation to ensure the party does not fall prey to being ruled by a single family, which is in complete contrast to the Congress.

Earlier on August 25, Sarma had attacked Congress over its alliance with National Conference in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Sarma branded Congress "against the interest of India" and accused it of "undermining the sacrifices of the Indian armed forces." He said that Congress' acts indicated the party's stand was against the interests of the nation.

Sarma said that the manifesto of the National Conference has proved to be "anti-India" and "pro-Pakistani". Proposals to restore Article 370 and Article 335A and also to hold conversations with Pakistan attracted criticism from the BJP leader. Sarma said he strongly condemns the very idea of re-integrating people involved in violent activities against civilians and police into government service.

Sarma further attacked Congress for joining hands with National Conference saying this implicitly means endorsement of the controversial content of the manifesto. First Assembly elections that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness since the abrogation of Article 370 are scheduled on September 18, September 25 and October 1 in three phases.