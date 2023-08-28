Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking on the death case of BJP worker Indrani Tahbildar asserted that the state government's robust and unbaised attitude in providing employment to the youths has resulted in the discovery of such elements in the saffron party.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In the name of providing state government jobs and collecting money on its behalf and later while unable to return back the money led to this chaos."

Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that allegations have come up of money being taken to provide jobs but nobody can prove of getting a job after paying money in this government.



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"My assurance of providing jobs to the poor youths without providing a single penny and following this incident has put a stamp that no one could procure a job in unfair means this time," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Further CM Sarma asserted that whoever in the state BJP has been unable to provide jobs to unemployed youths by taking money.

"Whatever jobs are given to the youths are clean and on a merit basis," he added.