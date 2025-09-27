Himanta Biswa Sarma claims BPF part of NDA after Bodoland Territorial Council polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) remains a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. He met with BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary to congratulate him on the party’s performance.

The BPF won 28 of the 40 seats in the BTC polls, while the BJP and the UPPL, who had jointly run the administration for the last five years, secured seven and five seats, respectively. Sarma emphasised that the BPF is still part of the NDA and controls all 40 seats of BTC, as well as the NEDA constituencies.

Speaking on the sidelines of a program, Sarma said, “I congratulate Mohilary and the BPF on their victory in the BTC polls. BPF is also part of NDA, and now all 40 seats of BTC are held by NDA constituents.”



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He also clarified that Mohilary would continue to meet him and the BJP on matters concerning the BTC polls and that there were no issues with the alliance. “We will continue to work together,” he said, adding that the election results would have been different if not for the “unfortunate death of Zubeen Garg.”

The Chief Minister noted that the BJP narrowly lost in some constituencies and could have won 10 to 11 seats but said the party’s vote share had increased considerably overall.

Attacking the Congress, which failed to win a single seat in the BTC elections, Sarma remarked, “People have already realized that its leader is a Pakistani agent,” in an apparent reference to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. He added that when the SIT report, investigating alleged links with certain people in Pakistan, is tabled, it would become clear why Congress has struggled to gain public trust.

Sarma confirmed that the SIT report will be discussed in the cabinet meeting on October 4, and the government will take necessary steps thereafter.