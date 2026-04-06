Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Pakistan channels aired 11 shows on Assam polls in 10 days, alleges pro-Congress narrative

The political battle in Assam intensified sharply as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders of using fabricated documents and attempting to influence the electoral process, while also alleging a Pakistan link to the controversy.

Sarma claimed that Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi held two coordinated press conferences—one in Delhi and another in Guwahati—based on what he described as fraudulent material. According to him, presenting such documents in the public domain attracts serious penal provisions under laws governing fraud and forgery, including corresponding sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He further asserted that when fabricated documents are used with the intent to influence the outcome of elections, the offence becomes more severe, carrying the possibility of life imprisonment. Sarma emphasised that the matter is no longer just political but has legal consequences that could escalate significantly if proven.

The Chief Minister also informed that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has filed an FIR in connection with the allegations, expressing confidence that the police will conduct a detailed investigation into the claims and the origin of the documents.

In a more serious charge, Sarma alleged that the material presented during Khera’s press conference had origins linked to Pakistani social media ecosystems. He stated that over the past ten days, Pakistani channels had unusually aired multiple discussions on the Assam elections—something he claimed had not occurred earlier—and alleged that these discussions consistently projected a narrative favouring the Congress. He said the “Pakistan link” behind the recent press conference has now become increasingly evident.

Adding to the counterattack, Sarma said the Assam BJP created a mock entity named “GauravElizabeth786” to demonstrate how easily fake companies or digital records can be generated online. He argued that such an exercise exposes how similar methods could have been used to create misleading information, which can quickly appear on public platforms like Google.