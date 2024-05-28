Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concerns on social media regarding the influence of retired bureaucrat VK Pandian over Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In a post on his X account, Sarma shared a video, commenting, "This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha!"

Sarma's post highlights the BJP's stance on the issue, emphasizing their determination to return governance to the people of Odisha. "BJP is determined to give back the reins of Odisha to the people of the State," he added, signaling the party's commitment to challenging the current administration.

The video in question appears to depict VK Pandian, a former IAS officer from Tamil Nadu, allegedly exercising significant influence over Naveen Patnaik, raising concerns about the extent of his control. The BJP's criticism comes amid ongoing political debates about the governance and leadership in Odisha.