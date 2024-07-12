Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified the state government's stance on adopting an Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-like syllabus for third and fourth-grade jobs, following widespread debate on the issue. While traveling from Rongjuli in Goalpara to Guwahati, Sarma emphasized the government's intention to improve the recruitment process without changing the standard of exams.

"Actually, we don't want an APSC standard syllabus; we just want their style to be adopted, like first prelims, mains, and then Viva session. The standard will be in the old format like HSLC and HS," Sarma explained. This clarification comes as a response to concerns arising from the fact that 11 lakh students applied for just 7,500 posts, necessitating the need for about 2,100 exam centers.

Sarma highlighted the logistical challenges of maintaining exam quality with such a large number of candidates, mentioning potential issues such as poor invigilation, paper leaks, and favoritism. By reducing the number of candidates to 1 lakh for the mains, the government aims to ensure a fair and high-quality examination process.

The Chief Minister stressed that only the most qualified candidates should secure jobs, aiming to eliminate any compromises in the recruitment process. He urged the public not to panic over government decisions and avoid circulating unnecessary debates.