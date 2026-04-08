Himanta Biswa Sarma clarifies stance on beef, says no ban but restrictions in public spaces

As Assam heads into Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified his position on beef consumption, stating that he is not advocating a complete ban but wants it restricted to private spaces.

Sarma said that under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, private consumption of beef is not prohibited. However, the law restricts its sale and consumption in public places, including restaurants, and within a 5-km radius of temples and sattras.

He added that his appeal was primarily directed at Hindus and noted that some people have shifted to consuming buffalo meat instead of beef.

The issue has sparked political reactions, with Akhilesh Yadav taking a swipe at the Assam Chief Minister over his remarks.

The controversy intensified after Sarma warned of action against the parents of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury over allegations of beef consumption and sharing related images on social media.

Chowdhury has denied the allegations, calling them fake and politically motivated. She has also filed a police complaint alleging circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos targeting her and her family.

Beef consumption has emerged as a key flashpoint in the ongoing election campaign, further escalating political tensions in the state. Assam will vote for its 126-member Assembly on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.