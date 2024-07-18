Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed shock and concern over the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train accident in Uttar Pradesh today. In a post on the microblogging site X, he stated, "Shocked to learn about the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train accident in UP today. I am monitoring the situation closely. No casualties from Assam reported as of now. Teams are on standby for support. We will do our best to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone."

At least four people were killed after few coaches of 15904 Dibrugarh Express which was heading towards Gorakhpur, derailed in UP's Gonda around 2:37 pm, on July 18, according to media reports.



The train left from Chandigarh station at 11.35 pm on July 17 and was bound to Dibrugarh in Assam. The derailment happened between Motiganj-Jhilahi railway station in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.



Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway has informed that the medical van of Railways reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have also been issued. "It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5 coaches have been derailed," he said.



After the accident took place, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh - Chandigarh train.