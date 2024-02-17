In a post shared on the microblogging platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed optimism regarding the state's progress towards fulfilling its promise of providing 1 lakh jobs. The announcement comes on the heels of a significant milestone achieved in the realm of employment, with the state inching closer to its ambitious goal.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the strides made by his government in job creation, emphasizing the importance of empowering the state's youth through gainful employment opportunities.

Earlier, Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to the same microblogging platform to announce a crucial development in the state's efforts towards job creation. Pegu proudly shared news of the formal distribution of appointment letters to 273 candidates for the position of Assistant Professor under Higher Education, marking a significant step forward in the fulfillment of the government's pledge.

With this latest recruitment drive, the tally of jobs provided in Assam stands at an impressive 94,670, reflecting the administration's steadfast commitment to bolstering employment opportunities across various sectors. Pegu urged the newly appointed individuals to dedicate themselves to the noble cause of imparting quality education to the students of Assam, thereby contributing to the state's overall development.

The distribution ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Commissioner and Secretary, Smti Banashree Nath, and Secretary, Shri Narayan Konwar, from the Department of Higher Education, along with other dignitaries.