Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state will soon have 38 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations. Virtually inaugurating five new CNG stations in a programme held in Dispur, Sarma emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing the use of renewable energy and reducing its carbon footprint.

The five newly inaugurated CNG stations, developed by Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited—a joint venture of Assam Gas Company Limited, Oil India Limited, and Gail Gas Limited—are located in Ulubari, Sonapur, Lalmati, Kahilipara, and Azara. The stations are named COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) CNG Station, Ulubari; HP Sonapur, Sonapur; HKS Service Station, Lalmati; Bungrung Service Station, Kahilipara; and Ramani Service Station, Azara.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma stated that the inauguration of these CNG stations is a crucial part of the government's ongoing efforts to create a "Greener Guwahati." He highlighted that the state’s policy to phase out fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy sources is gaining momentum, with CNG stations playing a pivotal role in this transition.

“With this inauguration, the total number of CNG stations in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup District has risen to seven. Eight more stations are nearing completion, and work on 15 additional stations is progressing,” Sarma said. He also noted that in the Barak Valley, three CNG stations are completed, and two more are under construction.

The Chief Minister further announced that Assam is on track to complete 3,000 MW of solar power projects, which will significantly boost the state's renewable energy capacity. Additionally, the state is investing in infrastructure for CNG and electric vehicles, with CNG and electric buses already deployed in Guwahati.