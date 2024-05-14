In a significant gathering in Bhubaneshwar, Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed over 500 prominent personalities from the ST/SC/OBC community of Odisha. Speaking on the Constitution of India, Dr. Sarma emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to protecting and uplifting the underprivileged sections of society.

Dr. Sarma highlighted that the BJP has consistently garnered the support of 400 elected representatives in Parliament for crucial decisions aimed at strengthening India and elevating it to the status of the number one nation in the world. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "Yuga Purush" (epochal leader), drawing parallels with historical figures like Swami Vivekananda, Lachit Borphukan, and Mahatma Gandhi, who have propelled the nation forward.

Discussing the ethos of the Constitution and the concept of Sanatan Dharma, Dr. Sarma asserted that the BJP has upheld the original sanctity of India's civilizational culture. He criticized the Congress party for amending the Constitution for self-serving purposes, citing the imposition of Emergency as a glaring example. In contrast, Dr. Sarma noted that the BJP has utilized constitutional provisions to benefit citizens, such as revoking Article 370 to secure the lives of Kashmiris and passing the Women Reservation Bill to protect women's rights and lives.

The meeting saw the presence of notable BJP figures, including Bhubaneswar candidate and current Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi, Lok Sabha MP from Assam Dilip Saikia, Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Pabitra Margherita, grassroots social activist Kamala Moharana, Mita Nath Bora, BJP Sah-Pramukh of Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan, Eastern Zone, and Pradeep Patnaik, Odisha State Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan co-convener.