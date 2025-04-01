Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed neighbouring "so-called interim government" of Bangladesh as "offensive and strongly condemnable" for a remark referring to Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as its guardian of ocean access.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma informed that a recent statement by Md Younis of the Bangladesh interim government referred to Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as its guardian of ocean access.

"The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh so called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable," he wrote on X.

The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh so called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2025

Condemning the remark, the chief minister said that it underscores India’s territorial integrity but also highlights the strategic vulnerability of the “Chicken’s Neck” corridor, connecting the Northeast to the mainland.

He further stated, "Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor."

The chief minister emphasises an urgent need for strengthening infrastructure in the region in light of such provocations. He further stressed on enhancing "more robust railway and road networks" around and beneath the Chicken’s Neck, along with exploring alternative routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, bypassing the corridor.

"Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation," he stated further claiming that such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas.