Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the death of five soldiers of the Indian Army who were swept away in flash floods while their tank was crossing a river in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of eastern Ladakh, stating that the nation will remember their sacrifices.

Terming the accident ‘unfortunate’, the Assam chief minister extended his condolences to the families of the personnel, further asserting that the country will remember the sacrifices they have made for the nation.

He wrote on X, “Deeply pained by the loss of 5 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident in Ladakh. My deepest condolences to their family members in this hour of grief. The nation will always remember their sacrifices for the motherland.”

Four jawans and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area in a T-72 tank as part of a drill, when there was a sudden increase in the water levels and the tank sank due to its impact, according to PTI.

Defence officials said, "Five Indian Army soldiers, including one junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four jawans, lost their lives in a mishap during a river crossing exercise last evening in Daulat Beg Oldie area. All five bodies have been recovered.”