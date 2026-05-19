Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles death of former Uttarakhand CM B.C. Khanduri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, May 19, condoled the death of former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, describing him as a dedicated public leader whose contributions to the nation would always be remembered.

Khanduri, a senior BJP leader and retired Major General, died at a private hospital in Dehradun following a prolonged illness. He was 91.

In a post on X, Sarma said Khanduri exemplified “dedication, discipline and service to the nation” both during his military career and in public life.

“Major General (Retd.) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri Ji, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, exemplified dedication, discipline and service to the nation in both his military career and public life,” Sarma wrote.

The Assam chief minister said Khanduri’s contributions to the development and welfare of Uttarakhand would be remembered for years to come.

“With his passing, the nation has lost an experienced public leader. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family during this hour of grief,” he added.