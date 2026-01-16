Himanta Biswa Sarma confident of BJP return to power, flags development and infiltration concerns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state in the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be held in March or April.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Mata Tripura Sundari temple in Tripura’s Gomati district on Thursday, Sarma said the election schedule is expected to be announced in February.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government, Sarma asserted that 100 per cent of promises made during the last term have been fulfilled, positioning the party to secure a decisive majority in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

“The elections are being fought on the issues of development and identity. Over the past five years, around 1.6 lakh youths have been provided government jobs in a transparent manner,” he said.

Sarma also voiced concern over illegal infiltration from Bangladesh in Assam. “Infiltration is a complex situation in the Northeast, particularly in Assam. It is apprehended that the Muslim population will constitute 40 per cent of Assam’s total population after the Census. We are battling for survival,” he said.

He further noted that while the governments of Assam and Tripura are taking action against infiltration, the West Bengal government is not cooperating for the national cause.

“If we want to survive in the Northeast, strong measures along the India-Bangladesh border are necessary. That is why BJP’s continued governance in Assam and Tripura is crucial, and the party’s performance in West Bengal polls is equally significant,” Sarma added.