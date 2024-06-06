Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms Rs 12,500 and Rs 10,000 benefits for HSLC, HS pass students
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the Assam Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024, which offers financial aid to HSLC and HS pass students. The scheme will be implemented in August, following cabinet approval.
- Assam Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024 announced by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
- HSLC and HS pass students to receive Rs 12,500 and Rs 10,000, respectively
- Scheme aims to support further education and career investment for Assam's youth
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled major developments at a press conference on June 6 concerning the state's governance, focusing on educational initiatives and the upcoming Assam Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024.
During his announcement, Sarma outlined the key provisions of the scheme, stating, "Under the Assam Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024, HSLC and HS pass students will each receive financial benefits of Rs 12,500 and Rs 10,000, respectively." He further elaborated that a Cabinet Sub-Committee, consisting of Ranoj Pegu and Chandra Mohan Patwari, has been formed to finalize the distribution framework for these funds.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the scheme will be implemented starting in August, with the decision formally ratified during a state cabinet meeting. This initiative aims to provide financial support to students who have successfully cleared their HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and HS (Higher Secondary) examinations, offering them resources to pursue further education or invest in their career paths.
The Assam Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024 reflects the government's commitment to promoting education and empowering the youth of Assam by providing tangible benefits and opportunities for academic and professional growth.
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