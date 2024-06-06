Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled major developments at a press conference on June 6 concerning the state's governance, focusing on educational initiatives and the upcoming Assam Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024.

During his announcement, Sarma outlined the key provisions of the scheme, stating, "Under the Assam Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024, HSLC and HS pass students will each receive financial benefits of Rs 12,500 and Rs 10,000, respectively." He further elaborated that a Cabinet Sub-Committee, consisting of Ranoj Pegu and Chandra Mohan Patwari, has been formed to finalize the distribution framework for these funds.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the scheme will be implemented starting in August, with the decision formally ratified during a state cabinet meeting. This initiative aims to provide financial support to students who have successfully cleared their HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and HS (Higher Secondary) examinations, offering them resources to pursue further education or invest in their career paths.

The Assam Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024 reflects the government's commitment to promoting education and empowering the youth of Assam by providing tangible benefits and opportunities for academic and professional growth.