Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Ramen Deka on his appointment as the Governor-designate of Chhattisgarh. Deka, who currently serves as the Vice Chairman of Assam's State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), brings a wealth of experience in public service to his new role.

"Many congratulations to the Vice Chairman of Assam's State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) and my colleague in @BJP4Assam, Shri @ramendeka16 on being appointed as the Hon'ble Governor-designate of Chhattisgarh," Sarma wrote on social media.

Deka, born on March 1, 1954, has had a notable career in Indian politics. A longtime member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he served as a Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha, representing the Mangaldoi constituency. His political resume includes positions such as National Secretary of the BJP and President of the BJP Assam Pradesh.

The seasoned politician has also held the role of Panel Chairman in the Lok Sabha and has been elected twice as a Member of Parliament for Mangaldoi.

The chief minister also extended his best wishes to Laxman Acharya, who has been appointed as the new Governor of Sikkim. Sarma praised Acharya's dedication to empowering the poor and his rich organisational and legislative experience.